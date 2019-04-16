

CTV Barrie





Police are on the hunt for a suspect in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Barrie.

Police say a man robbed the Lucky Convenience store on Cedar Point Road on Monday evening with a weapon and fled with on foot.

Officers believe surveillance video shows the suspect in the area of Cedar Point an hour before the alleged robbery and is hoping for witnesses.

The accused is described as a black man, 20 to 24 years old, between 5-feet 9-inches to six feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black camo hoodie, black pants and grey shoes. Police say he also had a mask of some sort covering his face and black Nike gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.