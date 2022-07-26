Barrie police appeal for help finding missing teen

Police in Barrie are appealing for help from the public to find a young teen missing since Saturday afternoon.

Police say Cayden Kalideen's family is concerned for his well-being.

The 15-year-old boy is believed to be in Barrie.

Police describe the teen as six feet two inches tall with an athletic build and light brown shoulder-length hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, t-shirt, dark pants and black shoes.

Police ask anyone with information on Cayden's whereabouts to contact them at 705-725-7025.