BARRIE, ONT. -- A long-time Barrie resident kick-started her second annual Matching Gift Campaign with a generous donation to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH).

Local philanthropist Jane Jackson donated $25,000 in honour of Nurses Week and the exceptional treatment she says she received at the Barrie hospital.

"I've had such wonderful care with the nursing staff, and RVH is very close to my heart. I'm so glad that they're there for us," Jackson said.

Stella Johnson, Operations Director of RVH's Emergency Department, says the money will go towards the ageing intensive care unit.

"Every day, we have equipment all over the place and a unit that's over 25 years old. We are looking forward and so excited for the ability to expand that capacity," she says.

The campaign will continue until the community matches Jackson's $25,000 donation.

