Barrie offers support for residents applying for digital waterfront parking permits

The City of Barrie is offering additional in-person support at City Hall to help residents apply for their digital waterfront-parking permit.

The digital waterfront-parking permit is free for Barrie residents.

The hangtag pass system is being phased out.

All hangtag passes for Barrie residents will expire Dec. 31, so residents are encouraged to take this time to replace the paper pass with a free digital waterfront-parking permit.

Extra in-person support is being offered between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Service Barrie in City Hall, at 70 Collier Street:

Mon., July 24 and July 31

Tues., Aug. 8

Mon., Aug. 14 and Aug. 21

Residents can apply anytime, anywhere for a waterfront parking permit through the HotSpot app. However, residents who prefer to apply in person can drop by one of the extra support days, and staff will be there to walk them through the process, validate their documents and help them apply.

Residents are reminded to bring their identification and proof of address with them to apply in person for the digital permit:

The vehicle ownership document (the green permit you get when your vehicle is registered with ServiceOntario) for each licence plate you are registering, ensuring the owner's name, licence plate number and address are visible.

Proof of address consists of one of the following:

utility or water bill from within the last 60 days,

lease agreement,

cell phone bill from within the last 60 days,

tax bill from the current year,

driver's licence.

If residents cannot make one of the days listed above, they can bring the required documentation to Service Barrie (City Hall, 70 Collier Street), where city staff will set them up in HotSpot.

Applications will not be processed over the phone or by email.

Once their permit is active, residents can enjoy free parking at the applicable waterfront areas. The digital permit is tied to the vehicle's licence plate, meaning residents don't need to display or bring anything with them when they visit the waterfront once their vehicle is registered.

Learn more about the digital waterfront parking permit or view where to park free with the digital permit using the Municipal Parking Map, available through barrie.ca/parking.