Barrie mayor shifts political focus to cottage country

Outgoing Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman plans to shift his focus from the city to cottage country, announcing he tossed his name in the hat to become District Chair in Muskoka.

"I believe I have the experience to make a positive impact and represent the District," Lehman posted on Twitter Thursday.

Lehman said his strong ties to Muskoka drove him to seek a future north of the city as he prepares to leave the Barrie office.

"My family and I believe this will be a great way to put our love for Muskoka and my municipal experience to work close to home. We've been part of the District since the 1990s at our place in Huntsville/Lake of Bays," he shared on Twitter.

Lehman served 12 years as Barrie's mayor but chose not to seek a fourth term when he turned his attention to provincial politics in the June election.

In a close finish, he lost the seat at Queen's Park to incumbent Doug Downie and vowed his political career wasn't over.

Muskoka's current District Chair, John Klinck, announced he would retire after nearly three decades of public service.

Former Gravenhurst councillor Terry Pilger and current Bracebridge councillor Don Smith have also filed papers to take over the role once Klinck steps down.

Interested candidates will have until Nov. 15 to file the paperwork with the clerk.

The newly-elected 22-member district council will choose the Chair on Dec. 5.