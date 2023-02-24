Barrie marks the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine at City Hall

Ksenia Yakusha feels as though her life has been frozen in time for one year.

The Ukrainian woman has lived in Barrie for six years, but said time stood still for Ukrainians worldwide when Russia invaded her country one year ago.

"Every day is Feb. 24 for us. Every day is more bombing. We hear what happens from our families. They're killing our best defenders because of a crazy old man. He doesn't realize Ukraine wants to be free, with no dictator," Yakusha said.

One of the organizers for Friday's tribute to the Ukraine people at Barrie City Hall at 6 p.m., Yakusha's passion for denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine is only quelled by her love of her adopted country.

"This is so heart-melting. You're ready to help; you're ready to listen. We don't know how to say thank you for all your help," she said.

Yakusha's gratitude is shared in part by her daughter Julia Shudriia's arrival in June, who escaped Ukraine via Poland with her three sons.

"Canada was a shock to her. Your beautiful nature, you're welcoming and so patient with our English," she said.

Last year, Yakusha opened a donation centre to help Ukrainian people, and the Barrie community stepped up wonderfully, she said.

This year, she's working on trying to open up a daycare, so Ukrainian women can get jobs, but she admits it's a slow process.

Now Yakusha and fellow organizer Roman Plawiuk of the Ukrainian Canadian Community of Barrie will take part in hosting a tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people at City Hall on Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

"We will honour the memory of the thousands of innocent people murdered by Russia's genocidal war of aggression against Ukraine," said Plawiuk's release about the event, which finished with, "May the memory of the victims be eternal."