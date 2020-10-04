BARRIE -- A Barrie man who had been missing for almost a week has been found safe and sound.

Gordon Mooney, 25, was last seen Monday afternoon after leaving home to visit a friend, but didn't show up, Gordon's mother, Theresa, tells CTV News.

The #BarriePolice is pleased to advise that Gordon Mooney has returned home and is no longer missing. Thank you to the public and the media for your assistance in trying to determine his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/L06NzzExKl — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) October 4, 2020

Theresa called the CTV newsroom on Sunday afternoon to confirm her son had returned home that afternoon safe and sound.

Theresa also thanked everyone involved in the search for her son.