Advertisement
Barrie man not seen for almost a week found safe and sound
Published Sunday, October 4, 2020 6:57PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, October 4, 2020 9:05PM EDT
BARRIE -- A Barrie man who had been missing for almost a week has been found safe and sound.
Gordon Mooney, 25, was last seen Monday afternoon after leaving home to visit a friend, but didn't show up, Gordon's mother, Theresa, tells CTV News.
Theresa called the CTV newsroom on Sunday afternoon to confirm her son had returned home that afternoon safe and sound.
Theresa also thanked everyone involved in the search for her son.