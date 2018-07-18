Featured
Barrie man charged with fragrance theft
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018 10:42AM EDT
Multiple tips from the public helped police identify a 24-year-old who allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of colognes and perfumes.
Barrie police say the Barrie man could be linked to a rash of fragrance thefts over the last few months.
He has been charged with theft under $5,000.
Last month, Barrie Police say two men entered a Shoppers Drug Mart on Essa Road and while one of the men distracted the cosmetician, the other loaded up a cooler bag with colognes and perfumes.
He exited the store and was soon joined by the second suspect. Both were seen leaving the store area on foot. More than $19-hundred worth of merchandise was stolen.
Police say a similar theft took place earlier this month at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Mapleview Drive West in Barrie. Police say the value of goods stolen in this instance was $4,735.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court next month.
