Multiple tips from the public helped police identify a 24-year-old who allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of colognes and perfumes.

Barrie police say the Barrie man could be linked to a rash of fragrance thefts over the last few months.

He has been charged with theft under $5,000.

Last month, Barrie Police say two men entered a Shoppers Drug Mart on Essa Road and while one of the men distracted the cosmetician, the other loaded up a cooler bag with colognes and perfumes.

He exited the store and was soon joined by the second suspect. Both were seen leaving the store area on foot. More than $19-hundred worth of merchandise was stolen.

Police say a similar theft took place earlier this month at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Mapleview Drive West in Barrie. Police say the value of goods stolen in this instance was $4,735.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court next month.