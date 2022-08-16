Barrie man accused of driving more than 2x the limit on city streets
Police pulled over a driver for allegedly travelling more than twice the posted limit in Barrie.
An officer claims to have clocked the 21-year-old man driving 103 kilometres per hour through a 50 zone in the city on Sunday morning.
The accused faces a stunt driving charge that comes with an automatic 30-day licence suspension.
Police also had the man's car impounded for 14 days.
They noted the Barrie man "learned that travelling at excessive speed on city streets can be costly."
