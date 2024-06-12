Barrie man, 39, killed in motorcycle crash

Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Barrie police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 39-year-old man from Barrie, was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle left the road and struck an object.

Emergency crews attend a fatal collision on Ferndale Drive North in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., June 12, 2024. (CTV News/Dana Roberts)

Police say Ferndale Drive North was closed from Edgehill Drive to Benson Drive.

The area was closed for several hours for the investigation, which is still ongoing.

There is no word on what caused the deadly collision.

Officials with Barrie police say they are specifically looking for any video footage or witnesses who may have seen a dark coloured four-door Subaru travelling in the left passing lane and a red motorcycle travelling in the right lane on Ferndale Drive North, near the driveway to the City of Barrie Landfill site.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is urged to contact Det. Const. Avery at davery@barriepolice.ca