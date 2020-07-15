BARRIE, ONT. -- Every week Sheila Driscoll visits her mother at Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf in Barrie.

It's been months since the women have been able to hold hands or hug with the measures long-term care homes have taken to protect their residents during the pandemic.

But now, thanks to some help from local organizations, Driscoll can safely hold her mother, only separated by a screen and vinyl gloves.

"This visit, for me, actually helps me tremendously because I can actually be with her," she said.

Honda Canada and Motocamp are just two organizations that helped to bring visitations to a whole new, closer level for families.

Derek Rumball, the long-term care home's founding director, and Motocamp's Lino Zecci created a booth where residents and their family members can sit on opposite sides of the plastic barriers.

It's the closest most have been to one another in months.

"I'm sure it means the world to these residents that have literally been cooped up here for months. So we are happy to provide that service," said Zecci.

The tents can be used in rain or shine and are sanitized after each use.

Residents are given 30 minutes with one person each week, by ministry guidelines.

Rumball said human touch can be hard to come by these days.

"For any senior, any person, there's nothing better than getting a hug in the morning or being able to shake a hand with one of the senior men that are living here. A handshake means a lot and still does," Rumball added.

Staff with Bob Rumball Home for the Deaf said they are moving forward with provincial guidelines for visitation protocols.