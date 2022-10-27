Barrie library undergoes landscaping makeover

The Barrie Public Library in the city's downtown is undergoing some changes to its exterior.

Workers and heavy equipment are tackling a landscaping makeover, including the hardscape around the facility's perimeter.

The project is in the final revitalization steps to become more welcoming and brighten up the library's exterior.

"That's the whole idea, is to create more of an inviting area for everyone to enjoy here as well as go inside and enjoy what we have to offer," said Christopher VanderKruys, Barrie Business and Development director.

New trees and a garden will beautify the space.

The final phase along Owen Street and the rear of the facility is anticipated to wrap up this week.

The project is expected to be officially completed by spring 2023.