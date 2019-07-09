

Central United Church has been reduced to rubble as crews tear down the Barrie landmark that was built in 1957.

The property was purchased by Victoria Village Seniors Community in 2015 and had its last service two years ago.

It has been dormant since last Fall, and an official with Victoria Village said it was time to bring it down from a 'risk-management perspective.'

Officials say some of the bricks, stained glass, pews, and beams will be salvaged from the building that held a special meaning for those in the community for more than six decades.

The plan for redeveloping the Ross Street property isn't set in stone just yet. For now, demolition and cleanup is the priority.

Victoria Village, located next to the church, will use the land as additional parking and may create a community garden while plans to rebuild are discussed.