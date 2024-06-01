Barrie kicks off pride month with festival and parade

Barrie celebrated the start of Pride month with a special Pride march and festival in the downtown core on Saturday.

Thousands flocked the streets of the downtown core, beginning with a march along Dunlop Street.

Members of the local L-G-B-T-Q-PLUS community celebrated their pride.

"Love is love. You shouldn't be afraid to love who you are," says Barrie Pride march organizer Brandon Fountain.

Allies of the L-G-B-T-Q-PLUS community showed their support.

"I represent 2,500 elementary educators, and it is important that we all stand united to celebrate the diversity in all of us," says Simcoe County Elementary Teachers Federation President Donnie Mills.

"We all get to come out and show everybody who believes in pride and equality that the community is behind them, that different workplaces and businesses are behind them," says RBC Regional Vice-President Randy Tredenick.

The parade marched west down Dunlop Street toward Five Points before looping back toward Meridian Place. Twenty-five vendors were also set up around Heritage Park.

While Pride Month is a time to celebrate, it is also a time to advocate.

"I would love to see acceptance and tolerance; there should be no need for hate in this world," says Fountain.

"We're made to feel ashamed of what we are for what we are. And pride is necessary to combat that and find a sense of self-acceptance and self-worth," says LGBTQ+ Community Member Katriel Jones.

Orillia will hold its Pride March on June 22nd, while Muskoka and Collingwood will have pride festivities in July.