The goal to provide affordable housing in Barrie continues to make leaps and bounds.

In 2015, Barrie city council approved an affordable housing strategy to create 840 units by 2024. Mayor Jeff Lehman provided an update on Thursday, saying 441 new units have been built in less than three years.

"This is our response to the crisis of lack of affordable housing for everybody from young families trying to afford a decent place on a modest income to the homeless," he says.

Some affordable housing units have been created at 33 Brooks St. and at 98 Penetanguishene Rd.

Secondary suites established in existing homes now number at 200.

Future projects, which will add more affordable housing units, include 22 Grove St., 30 Hanmer St. and at 400-430 Ferndale Dr. S.

One issue the city wants to address is the need to provide more supportive housing for the homeless and people struggling with mental health.

"Those are specific needs that we need to do more of," says Lehman.