BARRIE, ONT. -- GO train service was temporarily interrupted in Barrie, Ont. on Friday morning for a police investigation near the Allandale station in the city's south end.

GO Transit tweeted at 5:40 a.m. that Barrie Go trains would be departing from Bradford after police shut down the tracks.

Shuttle buses connected passengers in Barrie to the Bradford GO Station.

Less than an hour later, police cleared the tracks and train service resumed.

No details on the police investigation have been released.