Barrie GO line back on track following delays due to fatality investigation

Trains along the Barrie GO line are moving again after experiencing significant delays and cancellations due to a police investigation near the King City GO station.

On Tuesday afternoon, GO Transit posted to social media that emergency workers were on-site as police investigated a fatality that has disrupted service.

There are reports an individual was struck by a train at the King City GO station Tuesday morning.

"GO train will not be able to move through the area until given permission," GO Transit stated.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the service stated trains were back on track and returning to regular schedules.

There are no details regarding the fatality investigation at this time.