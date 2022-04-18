Barrie Food Bank needs donations to meet surging demand

The Barrie Food Bank is in the midst of its annual Spring Food Drive, struggling to meet an ever-escalating demand.

"The scope of need in the city is really quite incredible. So many people. So trying to service them all is a big job," said food bank volunteer Ross Wuerth.

The food bank reported a new single-day record, with more than 160 people in need on Wednesday last week.

Executive Director Sharon Palmer said the cost of inflation has people living on fixed incomes in need of extra support.

"Cost of food, cost of gas, it's really hurting people these days. So that's one of the things we're hearing a lot from our clients is just how they're just trying to make ends meet with limited resources."

More donations are urgently needed for the food bank to reach its goal of raising 100,000 pounds of food and $100,000.

The Barrie Food Bank is accepting donations at the Anne Street location or any local grocery store.

Monetary donations can be made online.