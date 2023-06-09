Barrie Food Bank honoured with innovation ward

A local food bank has been recognized for the work it does for the community.

The Barrie Food Bank received the Innovator Award at the Feed Ontario Awards for Excellence earlier in the week.

The award goes to the food bank demonstrating innovation in programming, service or sustainability.

"We are delighted to be recognized for the past year's accomplishments. As numbers increased, we knew we had to make some changes to keep up with demand and to better meet the food needs of those seeking our help," said Sharon Palmer, Barrie Food Bank's executive director.

"We also wanted to ensure we were following best practices in all aspects of our operation, and participating in the National Standards Pilot has helped us do that."

The food bank implemented in-person shopping by launching "Market Place" and introduced more nutrition, vegetarian and culturally sensitive foods.

It also added new operational and fundraising management positions and updated processes and policies.

"Each and every organization, staff member, volunteer, and the donors that support them, do incredible work in their communities," said Carolyn Stewart, Feed Ontario's CEO.

"Feed Ontario congratulates our three award winners this year for their exceptional innovation, leadership, and advocacy for an Ontario where everyone is food secure."

There are more than 1,200 hunger-relief organizations in the Feed Ontario network.