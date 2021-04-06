BARRIE, ONT. -- One year ago, the pandemic led to the creation of a very powerful, local Facebook group called Barrie Families Unite.

As founder Nikki Glahn puts it, they are a gap filler. With more than 12,000 members, they have the power of community and crowdsourcing to help numerous agencies.

Recently, the David Busby Centre asked for help getting donations of work boots for the clients they serve who hope for seasonal work.

It was highly successful, and now, the Facebook group put out a new call for the community's help.

Barrie Families Unite is launching its Summer Clothing Drive.

The group is looking for gently used, casual summer clothing for adults and children in need.

Go to the group's Facebook site to find out where and how to donate. There is also a place to ask for help anonymously.

For more go to the Barrie Families Unite website.