Barrie declares Winter Maintenance Event with 20 to 30 cm of snow expected: Here's what that means for you

The City of Barrie has declared a Winter Maintenance Event, with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow expected by Tuesday, meaning no vehicles can park on streets during certain times.

The measure is in place on Monday and Tuesday night to allow crews to clear snow from city streets.

There is no on-street parking within the Downtown Business Improvement Area from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. and from midnight to 7 a.m. on all other streets.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for the Barrie area on Monday, with intense snowfall rates possibly exceeding five centimetres per hour.

The City says residential routes are plowed when there are at least eight centimetres of snow, and crews aim to have most routes cleared 12 to 24 hours after the end of the snow event.

As for curbside collection, residents are asked not to place bins behind or on top of snowbanks but rather to shovel a small area at the bottom of the driveway, but as far from the road as possible without blocking sidewalks.

Check here Tuesday morning for any possible school bus cancellations and to track Barrie's snow plows.