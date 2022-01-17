Barrie couple wins $100,000 lottery prize

Rodney and Penney Bailey, of Barrie, Ont., hold their big cheque after winning $100,000 with their Encore numbers in the Lotto Max Dec. 24, 2021, draw. (OLG/Jan. 17, 2022) Rodney and Penney Bailey, of Barrie, Ont., hold their big cheque after winning $100,000 with their Encore numbers in the Lotto Max Dec. 24, 2021, draw. (OLG/Jan. 17, 2022)

Barrie Top Stories