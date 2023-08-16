Barrie councillors look to expedite approval of new long-term care facility

The site of a potential future LTC facility in Barrie on Wed. Aug. 16, 2023 (Dana Roberts/CTV News Barrie). The site of a potential future LTC facility in Barrie on Wed. Aug. 16, 2023 (Dana Roberts/CTV News Barrie).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver