Barrie commemorates the Battle of Britain

A week's worth of events commemorating the Battle of Britain wrapped up in Barrie on Sunday.

Members from the Royal Canadian Airforce Association, Barrie Legion and members of the community gathered Sunday morning for a ceremony.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman declared the week of Sept. 12 as Battle of Britain week in the city to honour its significance.

'In the face of tyranny, in the face of oppression, it is an act of bravery in the individual. It's an act of bravery for the community; it's an act of bravery for our country to not ignore it, to not appease it, but to stand up to it," Lehman said during a speech.

The Battle of Britain is considered one of the greatest air battles of the Second World War.

Fought between July 10 and Oct. 31, 1940, over the southern part of England and the English Channel, it is considered a major turning point in the war.

More than 100 Canadians served in the battle.