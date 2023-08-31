Barrie Colts training camp kicks off with high hopes and fresh faces
A handful of players hit the ice at the Sadlon Arena for an optional skate Thursday morning, setting the tone for the anticipation surrounding the upcoming annual Blue versus White Game for the Barrie Colts.
As the team gears up for tonight's event, fans also geared up for the season, hitting the queue early to collect their tickets.
As players got familiar with the ice, the team's head coach and general manager noted the club would have a new look from last season.
"It's going to be a young hockey team. We've got some great battles for a few positions, you know, we signed a couple of young defencemen, so it is a new-looking team, there's no doubt," said Colts' Coach Marty Williamson.
The excitement has been building since the training camp opened on Monday, with around 60 hopeful players vying for spots on the roster. Swift decisions have already been made, with the team now down to 40 players, and more cuts are expected after the Blue vs. White scrimmage.
With a clear vision for the future, the team expects to whittle the roster down to approximately 24 players by the end of September.
Among the returning players is Colts' forward Cole Beaudoin, who is poised to make his mark in his second season with the team.
"I definitely want to be a leader and be an example for the younger players, and I think I have a lot more confidence, you know, going into this year, especially this is my draft year, so I'm super excited," he said.
Despite the team's youthful lineup, Williamson said fans would notice a faster and more imposing presence on the ice, boasting an abundance of talent.
The players, eagerly awaiting the chance to don their jerseys and hit the ice, are equally enthusiastic about getting back into the rhythm of hockey and school.
"Just waking up in the morning, going to school, go from school to skate, and then, you know, lunch and dinner and homework obviously because school matters, and yeah, just great to be back in that rhythm," said Colts' defenceman Kashawn Aitcheson.
Williamson told CTV News as many as six Colts players are on the brink of embarking on NHL training camps next month.
The team will know more about who is returning by mid-September.
And a final note for fans: all Barrie Colts home weekday games will start at 7 p.m. this season, with the puck dropping at 7:30 p.m., as usual, for weekend games.
