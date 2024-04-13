Barrie Colts select four players on first night of 2024 OHL Priority Selection

While the Barrie Colts' season ended in the first round of the playoffs last weekend, the team is looking to turn the corner after the first night of the OHL Priority Selection.

The Barrie Colts selected two forwards and two defencemen with their first four picks of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

St. Thomas native Parker Vaughan was taken at number 5 overall in the draft by the Colts from the Elgin-Middlesex Canucks.

The right-winger led his team in scoring last season, with 23 goals and 49 points in 30 games and is described as a skilled player with an elite shot.

In round 2, the Colts selected forward Ben Bowen of the Vaughan Kings and Noah Gaudet-Barton of the Oshawa Jr. Generals back-to-back with their 27th and 28th selections.

In round 3, the Colts selected a defenceman, Oro-Medonte native Cole Emerton of the Vaughan Kings, to close out their first day of the priority selection.

The four were unveiled to the media and fans at Sadlon Arena on Saturday, where they put on their new uniforms for the first time.

The Colts and the rest of the OHL will finish out the final rounds of the priority selection on Saturday.