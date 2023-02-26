Barrie Colts coach and captain set franchise records

It's been a historic weekend of hockey for the Barrie Colts, with the team chasing more than two more wins this season.

The Colts entered Saturday's contest with Head Coach and General Manager Marty Williamson tied with the late Dale Hawerchuk for most coaching wins in franchise history. On Saturday, Williamson saw his team put him at the top of the pedestal with a 6-3 victory, giving him a record 306 wins on the bench.

"It's bittersweet," Williamson told CTV News at practice on Friday. "I lost a good friend, and Dale and I became very close; Dale should still be coaching this team, but unfortunately, cancer got the best of him."

Despite the record drawing near, Coach Williamson said he was more proud of his team for their growth and performances throughout the season.

But after Sunday's game in Niagara, no one would fault the coach for having extra pride for Colts captain Brandt Clarke.

Saturday night saw Clarke tie the franchise record for most points by a defenceman in franchise history.

On Sunday, a goal broke that record, bringing him to a career 135 points in the OHL.

With wins against Oshawa and Niagara this weekend, Barrie kept their hot streak alive, picking up their fourth win in a row.