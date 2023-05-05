Barrie Colts 2023 draft class looks to impress at development camp

The Barrie Colts 2023 draft class gets an opportunity to shine at development camp on Sunday, May 07, 2023. (Jonathan Guignard/CTV News) The Barrie Colts 2023 draft class gets an opportunity to shine at development camp on Sunday, May 07, 2023. (Jonathan Guignard/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay

In Thursday's attack, a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over another mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver