Barrie Colts 2023 draft class looks to impress at development camp

Newly drafted Barrie Colts prospects will have an opportunity to showcase their talents for the first time as members of the team.

The Colts host their annual development camp at the Allandale Recreation Centre on Sunday.

Among the invites is Shamar Moses, who the Colts selected with their first pick of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft at 19th overall.

"I'm definitely going to bring that power forward aspect to things. I have a big frame and feel that I'll be able to transition really well," Moses said on April 22, a day after being drafted.

"I have that good shot on the wing, nice hands and a big body to protect the puck and make plays."

Development camp should be a great test for Moses, who already knows what he wants to work on this summer.

"I'll be working on my foot speed. I have a really big frame on me, so it's about making sure I'm moving it really well and making sure I can keep up with the older guys," Moses said.

Another player to keep an eye on is Jaiden Newton. He was selected in the second round, 26th overall.

"I feel like I'm a really responsible player who can play in all areas of the ice. I'll do anything the coach asks me to do," Newton said on April 22. "I really like hitting. I know this is a big league and it's a big part of my game."

He said he will spend the offseason working on his skating and overall speed.

Barrie's Johnathan Cirone was selected in the fifth round – 90th overall. He's looking to stand out and has a set goal in mind.

"I'm just going to work my hardest because I know everyone is going to be at their best. The level is that much better … so I'm going to try and make the team for opening night," Cirone said.

Cirone will get the chance to make the team when training camp opens in late summer.

Other notables attending the development camp include Mason Goodfellow – selected in the third round and 59th overall; Justin Handsor – also chosen in the third round at 60th overall; and Sam Black selected 73rd overall in the fourth round.

Team White practices at 11 a.m. Team Blue practices at noon, followed by a White versus Blue scrimmage at 4:30 p.m.

The camp is open to the public.