A plan to renovate Barrie’s aging city hall building is one step closer to happening.

Barrie city councillors endorsed a plan at their Monday night general committee meeting to renovate the building in phases.

The endorsement, which still needs to be approved by full council, also included plans for a new addition. Councillors heard the addition would allow for much needed growth.

“The city needs it very much. We're basically busting at the seams as far as staffing here,” says Jason Devroom, capital project supervisor for facilities.

There was some discussion about teaming up with the County of Simcoe to co-own a building. The idea is that the two sides would share the cost, but it was voted down.

“This is our house. This is our city. Nothing against the county,” says councillor Doug Shipley.

The renovations would upgrade the layout to a more open concept. Currently offices are filled with tall cubicles.

“The city purchased the building in the 1970s and to date there has been very limited renovation work that's been completed,” says Lindsay Warton, manager of facility planning and development.

In order for the renovations to get started, councillors have to give it a final endorsement at city council next week.

The hope is that the renovations themselves will take place over the next three years.