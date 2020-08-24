BARRIE, ONT. -- Grab your cowboy hats and pack the car with all your country music-loving friends, the Sadlon Arena is hosting a 'Night of Country' drive-in concert this weekend.

The Barrie arena's parking lot on Bayview Drive will be transformed to accommodate 170 vehicles on Saturday as five country music artists take to the stage to perform.

"We just wanted to get people out of the house in a controlled environment and enjoy some live music for a change," said Countryfest Productions event organizer Forrest Jones.

The drive-in-style concert will kick off at 6 p.m. with performances by Evan Farrell, Dustin Bird, local artist John Anderson, Cole Bradley and David Boyd Janes.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

The show will also pay tribute to the Barrie Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk, who recently died after a year-long battle with stomach cancer.

To find out more information or purchase tickets, click here.