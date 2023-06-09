Barrie Airshow ready to return to Kempenfelt Bay this weekend

The shores of Kempenfelt Bay and much of the waterfront will be packed Saturday and Sunday as the Barrie Airshow returns to Barrie.

Preparations for the big event are already underway, as snowbirds planes were seen practicing over Kempenfeldt Bay Friday.

Contributors to this event include the City of Barrie, Canadian Forces Base Borden and the County of Simcoe.

There will be some restrictions. Water access and water-based activities will be restricted from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Tiffin Boat Launch is also closed till 5 p.m. Sunday. The event is free to the public and begins at 1 p.m. each day.