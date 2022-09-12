Barn significantly damaged by large fire in Clearview Township

Three different fire departments joined as one after a fire erupted in Clearview Monday evening.

Fire officials were called to County Road 10 near Highway 26 shortly before 8 p.m. for a fire at a large barn.

The fire chief tells CTV News the barn was filled with hay and that there were no injuries and no loss of livestock.

Mutual aid was requested from crews with both the Essa and Springwater Fire Departments.

Police had the roadway in the area blocked off initially as crews worked to get the fire under control.

There's no word as to the cause of the fire. A damage estimate was also not available.