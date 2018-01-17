

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





It’s been a staple in Bala for 70 years, and now a local bakery known for its butter tart recipe has been featured in the New York Times.

Brian and Jana Foster were featured in a Times series that takes readers on a culinary trip through Canada’s food scene.

“We could never have dreamt about it. It’s stuff that you hear about, but think it could never happen to you. We’re just excited to be a part of it and be able to show off our tradition to the United States,” Brian said in an interview with CTV News Channel.

The Fosters are the owners of Don’s Bakery, a seasonal shop in Bala, which first opened up in 1947. The founder, Don Lloyd was the mastermind behind the delicious treat.

The bakery has changed hands nearly half a dozen times since then, but the recipe has remained the same. According to the Times article, the Fosters purchased the bakery in 2010.

“There’s a lot of different butter tart recipes out there. A lot of them are really good. I don’t know what makes ours better than anyone else’s,” Jana humbly said.

But the couple credits the use of high quality ingredients. They say the taste just brings people back to a childhood-like place.

“I think it strikes a chord, that kind of comfort food and bringing back childhood memories. I know for myself it does,” Brian says. “They love a simple desert that tastes fantastic.”

The Fosters opened up a second Don’s Bakery in Barrie in September. Their award-winning tart will be available here year round.

“I’m lucky enough that our kids are fourth generation on the Don butter tart. I think it’s that comfort food and family values, and people can relate to it.”