Bail hearing for man charged in Elnaz Hajtamiri's alleged assault, kidnapping attempt
Two men facing charges in the alleged assault and failed kidnapping attempt of Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri appeared in court Wednesday, with one seeking to be released from custody just days after his co-accused was granted bail.
Harshpreet Sekhon is charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence for his alleged role in the attack on Hajtamiri in her York Region parking garage in December 2021.
Sekhon was arrested a month ago and is one of seven men now facing charges in connection with the alleged assault.
His bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday in Newmarket.
On Friday last week, Akash Rana was granted bail. He also faces charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.
Harshdeep Binner also appeared in court Wednesday, he is scheduled for another appearance next month. His lawyer declined to comment on his client's case outside the Newmarket courthouse following the proceedings.
Binner was arrested six months ago, accused of hitting Hajtamiri in the head with a frying pan during the alleged kidnapping attempt in Richmond Hill.
Police say Binner had been on the run since about April when investigators released suspect images of the two men believed to be responsible for the violent attack.
Binner and another man, Riyasat Singh, were arrested and charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping. Singh pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault and has since been deported.
Meanwhile, police issued arrest warrants for Sukhpreet Singh and Jaspreet Singh (no relation) for their involvement in the assault and attempted abduction.
At a press conference last week, York Regional Police Det. Sgt. Jason Dinsmore said investigators believe the two men are in Canada.
"We know they have ties to the province of British Columbia, as well as Ontario," stated Dinsmore. "We will be looking for them, and coming for them, and arresting them, and holding them accountable for their involvement."
Elnaz Hajtamiri suffered a head wound requiring roughly 40 stitches after an assault in a parking garage in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Dec. 20, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Hajtamiri family member)
Police also suspect Hajtamiri's former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, of participating in the failed kidnapping attempt in York Region. He is charged with attempted murder and attempted kidnapping.
Lilo also faces charges concerning her disappearance on Jan. 12, 2022.
Detectives say Hajtamiri went into hiding with loved ones in Wasaga Beach after the frying pan assault and was forcibly dragged from the home by three suspects posing as police officers.
They have since arrested a Brampton woman, Krystal P. Lawrence, and issued an arrest warrant for Deshawn Davis, who is believed to be in the Greater Toronto Area. Police say a third man has yet to be identified.
Investigators say all three face a kidnapping charge.
Elnaz Hajtamiri's whereabouts remain a mystery, but investigators say they are "closer to finding answers."
A $100,000 joint OPP and York Regional Police reward is available for anyone with information about Hajtamiri's whereabouts.
Police urge anyone with information on the case to contact the dedicated tip line at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7250 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
The allegations against all of the accused have not been tested in court.
With files from CTV's Kim Phillips
