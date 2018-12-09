

CTV Barrie





One of the most technically advanced planes of Canada's Air Force history has a new home. A replica of the Avro Arrow Interceptor jet will be at the forefront of a new museum in Edenvale, Ontario.



Milan Kroupa, owner of the Edenvale Aerodrome acquired and covered all the costs for the replica which was built by original Avro Arrow engineers in late 1990.



In October of 1957, Canada introduced the military jet and its state-of-the-art technology at an awe-inspiring performance. But the interceptor came with a hefty price tag, one the Canadian Government was not prepared to accept.



The five produced planes were eventually destroyed.



“I think it was a big mistake made by not continuing with it,” said Kroupa. “I think it's an airplane that will never die.”



Along with the military jet, Kroupa also acquired ten truckloads of other aviation artifacts which he calls hidden treasures.



“There are four more planes there,” said Kroupa, “one of them is a Tiger Moth in fantastic shape.”



The Avro Arrow and other pieces of Canadian aviation history will be part of the Canadian Air and Space Conservancy, a museum of aviation history.



“We will be able to share it with thousands of people, even tourists that are coming here,” said Kroupa, “it will be a great attraction.”



Construction for the Conservancy is expected to start next year and will take about two 2 years to complete.



Kroupa says the public won’t have to wait two years to see the Avro Arrow, and promises to have the legendary Canadian aircraft on display this summer.

