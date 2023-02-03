Avro Arrow remembered at Canadian Air & Space Museum

Considered to be the Black Friday of the Canadian aviation world, the closing of the Avro Arrow plant will be remembered at Canadian Air & Space Museum (CASM) Feb. 20.

More than 14,000 people lost their jobs, and another 25,000 workers in the manufacturing industry working on the Avro project were laid off, said Aura Arias, director of the museum.

“It had a huge impact on the economy,” Arias said.

While Black Friday commemorates the loss of people’s livelihoods with guided tours and viewing of the one Avro Arrow replica, it’s also a starting point for the museum, she said.

“We haven’t celebrated the opening of the Canadian Air & Space Museum at Edenvale Airport because we moved up here during COVID-19,” said Arias.

“This is the year we’re trying to get our name out there,”

The tours will be held at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. at the Edenvale Airport near Stayner, Ont. Visitors can buy tickets online for $18.