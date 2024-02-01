Automated Speed Enforcement comes to Bradford West Gwillimbury

An automated speed enforcement pilot project is about to begin in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

There will be four locations around town when the pilot begins in May. Before the project starts, the town must post warning signs at all the locations where the automated speed project occurs.

The town is hosting a sign unveiling at one of the locations on Professor Day Drive this afternoon. The three other locations will be shared with the public later today.

Council voted in October to have the project run for one year.