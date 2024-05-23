North America's largest outdoor auto show returns to Georgian College in Barrie.

The student-organized event attracts thousands of car enthusiasts from all over Ontario each year.

It features family-friendly activities, food vendors, and plenty of vehicles to check out, including a new feature in partnership with the Rotary Club of Barrie.

The Georgian College Auto Show preparations underway in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., June 5, 2024. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)

“It’s going to be the biggest auto show yet. We actually have electric vehicle test drives here this weekend. It’s a great experience for people to come and check out new vehicles without any pressure from sales people and instead of going from dealership to dealership, you have every main car brand here. Check out the vehicles, go inside them, ask the students the questions, and they’ll know them,” said Luke Reymer, the auto show’s marketing and media director.

As in years past, attendees can enjoy mini bike rides, test drives, a Pfaff drift track, and a kids zone.

On Sunday, an exotic car show will also be held on-site, featuring more than 50 supercars.

The three-day event starts on Friday, June 7, and runs through Sunday, June 9, at the Barrie campus.

Tickets are available online.

Admission is free for those ages 12 and under.