Aurora seniors set to walk 90 kilometres to support the food bank

Some would say it's an unusual way to celebrate a birthday.

A retired couple is set to make a 90-kilometre trek to help feed those in need to mark a milestone birthday.

George Biondic will celebrate his 70th birthday by walking from Toronto to Barrie with his wife, Erlinda.

The walk will take place on August 13 and 14, with all the proceeds going to the Aurora Food Pantry.

This walk would be challenging for most people, but the Biondics have proven that they are no average couple.

At 82, Erlinda recently set a world record by becoming the oldest woman to complete a 100-mile walking race. George published his first book in February.

The couple has also completed numerous ultra-marathons and walking races.

The walk will begin at Yonge and Front Street in Toronto at 7 a.m. on August 13. The couple hopes to reach Aurora by Saturday evening, where they will rest at their condo.

On Sunday, the Biondics will head back to Yonge Street and make the walk up to Barrie, hoping to arrive at City Hall in the evening.

If you'd like to contribute to their cause, head to Aurora Food Pantry, click on 'donate' and use the drop-down menu to select 'George Biondic's 70th Birthday Walk.'