Attempted murder charges laid after knife attack

A man was charged with attempted murder after paramedics discovered a stab-wound victim on a routine call in Balm Beach.

Paramedics called police once they determined the victim was suffering from knife wounds, Monday at 11:15 p.m.

The male victim was triaged initially by paramedics and brought to a local hospital. However, he was later transported by ORNGE to a Toronto-area trauma hospital for further treatment of life-threatening injuries caused by an edged weapon.

After a brief on-scene investigation, the suspect was located and arrested at the Balm Beach residence.

A 33-year-old Penetanguishene man was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The accused is held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on a future date.

Investigators advise that there is no threat to public safety due to this investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this crime or any other crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your anonymous information online.