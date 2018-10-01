

CTV Barrie





A shocking assault caught on video has led to a police investigation in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police is hoping the public can help identify the suspect seen in the video assaulting a man shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say they responded to a weapons call in a parking lot on Granton Drive in the area of 16th Avenue and Leslie Street.

When the officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from head injuries. He was taken to hospital and later released.

The victim told police he was getting something out the trunk of his car when a man ran up to him and began hitting him in the head with an unknown weapon.

The victim managed to run into the building and call for help.

Police say the suspect got into a white Chevrolet and fled the scene.

The accused is described as a black man, between 25 to 30 years old. He was wearing a dark blue or grey hoodie with black shorts that had three orange strips on the side and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.