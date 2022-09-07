Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary rescues orphaned bear cubs

The Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary urges motorists heading north to keep an eye for bears after taking in seven orphaned cubs.

The sanctuary reports several mama bears were killed by passing vehicles, and another was illegally shot in Haliburton, leaving behind her two cubs.

"They were spotted nursing from their deceased mom when we got the call," said Jan Kingshott, director of animal welfare at the facility.

The team also tended to one young cub "hit by a car on Highway 400 close to Parry Sound." They say he had two breaks in his front leg and required emergency surgery.

A bear cub suffers a broken front leg after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 400 near Parry Sound, Ont. (Supplied)

Provincial police reported that 40 bears were hit and killed along Highway 400 during the month of August.

The deadly collisions happened along the highway between Honey Harbour Road, Georgian Bay Township and Parry Sound.

Police ask motorists to drive within the posted speed limits, be mindful of possible wildlife on the shoulder/ditch or roadway and use proper headlamps.

Bear cubs remain at the sanctuary in Rosseau for one year before they are released back into the wild the following summer - this is in line with the amount of time they would spend with their mother.

"The work that we do here at the sanctuary is not for the faint of heart," said Linda Glimps, executive director, Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. "It's a roller coaster of emotions and heart wrenching, to say the least."

The not-for-profit sanctuary is dependent on the generosity of its donors. Visit the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary website for information on how to donate.