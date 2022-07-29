Artists create in the wilds of Severn Township

An art panel created by a member of the Washago Art Club (Submitted by Glen Hudgin) An art panel created by a member of the Washago Art Club (Submitted by Glen Hudgin)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver