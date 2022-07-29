Artists create in the wilds of Severn Township

You need more than a few dedicated artists to create an art destination.

With 40 members on its roster, the Washago Art Club (WAC) has taken the lead on its own Washago beautification project.

Since their first successful painted-paddle display in 2016, the WAC has followed up with maple leaves for the sesquicentennial, live edge panels, bird houses and last year’s ice-cream parlour chairs.

The late Severn Township Coun started the first year’s panel project. Don Westcott built 30 six-foot paddles for the club in 2016. He died earlier this year.

Along with its beautification project, the Washago club also has hopes to enhance local people’s appreciation of the arts by offering bursaries, occasionally children’s programming, art in the park, and meet and greets with the local artists.

Now in their sixth season – and with a generous grant from the Simcoe County Tourism, Culture and Sport Enhancement Fund – the club was able to install several new art display locations along the Muskoka Street boulevard.

These nine-foot pine posts have proved to be a magnet to draw people into viewing the art.

The art panels are numbered, allowing people to bid on them when they come down Aug. 27th. For more information or to bid, visit the Art Galley of Washago from Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.