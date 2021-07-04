BARRIE, ONT. -- Those visiting Friday Harbour on long weekends can look forward to an educational art exhibit that raises awareness of the importance of brain health.

Held through the Baycrest Centre, "The Brain Project" is a travelling outdoor art exhibit that aims to help beat dementia and raise awareness for Alzheimer's research.

Wooden brain sculptures will be on display for purchase while the team is on-site long weekends from 12-4 pm this summer.

Buyers are encouraged to unleash their creative side by decorating the sculpture to their liking and sharing the image on social media.

All of the artwork in Friday Harbour is for sale, and the money will go back to the Baycrest Foundation.

Visit their site for more information.