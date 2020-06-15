BARRIE, ONT. -- A 23-year-old Caledon man has been arrested in connection with a series of suspicious fires in Bolton, including the burning of at least two playgrounds.

The first call was for a dumpster fire on Hanton Cr, in the Hwy 50 and Queensgate Blvd area just before 4 a.m. Monday.

Caledon Fire quickly snuffed out the flames.

Through the next hour, more fires cropped up at R.J.A Potts Memorial Park, Fountainbridge Community Park, and at the bocce centre on Pembrook Street.

No one was hurt, but the fires caused extensive damage.

The accused is charged with multiple counts of arson and impaired driving.

Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for help with the investigation.

Residents in the areas of the fires are being asked to check security footage between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. on Monday for any suspicious activity.

The accused was driving a black sedan at the time of the offences, police say.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.