An Innisfil man has been charged with arson after a fire ripped through a large trailer in Stroud early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze around 8:15 a.m. on Victoria Street.

According to police, no one was injured in the fire, but there was some minor damage from the flames and smoke to two neighbouring homes and four vehicles.

The 61-year-old man accused of the fire is also charged with two counts of mischief endangering life.

He is being held for a bail hearing.