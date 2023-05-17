Arborist dies in Oro-Medonte after 50-foot fall from tree
A 45-year-old man has died after police say he fell 50 feet out of a tree in Oro-Medonte.
According to OPP, officers, along with Simcoe County paramedics and Oro-Medonte firefighters, were called to a house on Huronwoods Drive early Wednesday afternoon for reports an arborist had fallen.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the victim is a Springwater Township resident.
The Ministry of Labour, OPP Forensic Identification Services, and the coroner is investigating.
