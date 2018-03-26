

CTV Barrie





An arbitration award has come down for former employees with the Midland Police Service.

An arbitrator ruled that uniform members hired by the OPP will not get severance or salary. Civilian members hired will get two weeks of severance per year of service.

Of the 41 uniform and civilian employees with the Midland force, 20 were hired by the OPP.

Former members not hired by provincial police can choose between a lump sum of five weeks per year of service or 4.25 weeks per year with benefits until the salary ends.

Members who retire during the salary continuation will be entitled to retiree benefits.

The Midland Police Service disbanded last month. A negotiated settlement with employees stalled forcing the matter to arbitration.