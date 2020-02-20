BARRIE -- A candle is to blame for a fire that broke out at an apartment building, killing one cat and causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Police say the candle was knocked over in the bathroom of the unit and lit a towel on fire. They say the tenants tried to put out the flames with no success.

Owen Sound firefighters managed to get the third-floor apartment fire under control, but not before it caused damage to the bathroom and two bedrooms.

Firefighters rescued two cats from the blaze, but say a third was found dead.

Paramedics treated a mother and her two young children at the scene.