BARRIE, ONT. -- Another powerful storm has swept the region, leaving behind a trail of destruction in Kawartha Lakes.

Environment Canada has confirmed a tornado touched down in Sturgeon Lake on Tuesday afternoon.

The low pressure system brought heavy rainfall in several areas, including 96 millimetres in Muskoka, 84 millimetres in Bracebridge and 41 millimetres in Collingwood, according to the weather agency.

Flooding in Muskoka, Bracebridge and Gravenhurst damaged roadways in various areas.

Peninsula Road in Gravenhurst is closed after significant rainfall washed out the road last evening, causing a large cross culvert to fail.

There is no access beyond 458 because the town says the road is impassable.

Two weeks ago, a tornado was reported to have passed through the Bracebridge area causing considerable damage.

And on Sunday, another storm with strong wind gusts and torrential rain shook areas of Simcoe County.

The town of Innisfil was left to clean up on Monday after trees toppled and power lines fell.